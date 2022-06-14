Suspected burglar caught after leaving a trail of blood from premises in Druridge Bay area

The incident took place just before 2am this morning (June 14) when the police were alerted after the manager startled the intruder, who had cut himself and left a trail of blood as he left the scene.
A post on social media from Northumbria Police said: “It was reported that a man had broken in through security shutters, before taking off with specialist water sports clothing and a cash box.
"Officers were immediately deployed to the scene, and within minutes of the call coming in, started scouring the area. They swiftly found a 31-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.
"Officers also located a quantity of suspected stolen items. This was a fantastic response with our officers acting quickly and decisively. Thanks to their excellent work, a suspect was soon identified and a number of goods believed to have been taken from the burglary were recovered.
"We are committed to tackling this type of offending and bringing those responsible to justice.”