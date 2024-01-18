Northumbria Police officers arrested a man after a cannabis farm was found in Ashington.

Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Woodhorn Road building just after 5pm on Tuesday.

They discovered cannabis plants and arrested a 34-year-old at the premises, who was later charged with production of a controlled drug. He is due to appear in court today, Thursday, January 18.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, January 16, officers received a report of suspicious activity at a premises on Woodhorn Road in Ashington.

The cannabis farm was discovered on Woodhorn Road. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“When officers attended the scene to carry out enquiries they uncovered a cannabis farm. This is now in the process of being dismantled.

“Officers arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene, who has subsequently been charged with production of a controlled drug.

“Enquires are ongoing to identify anyone else believed to have been involved.”