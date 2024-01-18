Suspect charged after cannabis farm discovered in Ashington
Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Woodhorn Road building just after 5pm on Tuesday.
They discovered cannabis plants and arrested a 34-year-old at the premises, who was later charged with production of a controlled drug. He is due to appear in court today, Thursday, January 18.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, January 16, officers received a report of suspicious activity at a premises on Woodhorn Road in Ashington.
“When officers attended the scene to carry out enquiries they uncovered a cannabis farm. This is now in the process of being dismantled.
“Officers arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene, who has subsequently been charged with production of a controlled drug.
“Enquires are ongoing to identify anyone else believed to have been involved.”
The force is asking anyone with information of interest to its investigation to contact them by calling 101 or via their website.