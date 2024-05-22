Suspect arrested in connection with Ashington Cricket Club burglary
The club was broken into in the early hours of Sunday, May 12 with cash taken and damage caused to the bar area.
A man in his 50s has now been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on police bail pending further enquiries by officers.
Club chairman Steve Storey previously said the club had “suffered a significant loss, which we will be unable to recover.”
An online fundraiser was set up following the incident to help the club recover financially.
England international cricketer Mark Wood, who is from Ashington, filmed a video message expressing his support for the club and thanking the residents, sports clubs, and businesses that had helped out since the burglary.
The club has also been financially impacted by recent wet weather, which delayed the start of the cricket season.