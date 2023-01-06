A shocking 28 per cent of Year 11 girls have been asked to post inappropriate pictures online.

The new figures show that 28% of Year 11 girls in Northumberland have been asked to post pictures of themselves that were inappropriate, while 30% of boys and 46% of girls say someone has posted or sent them hurtful, unwanted or nasty comments online.

Presented to members of Northumberland County Council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, the report used data gathered from the 2021 health and behaviour-related questionnaire, with around a third out of 9,000 pupils in year groups 6, 9 and 11 in five secondary schools and 29 middle and primary schools participating.

Speaking at the meeting, Conservative councillor Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward, said he was concerned about the figures.

He said: “There’s a lot of detail around social media abuse. Social media can be a wonderful thing, we all use it and know it is great but we also know it can be horrendous.

“We suffer it too. For a child or a younger person, think how it must be.”

The results also raised further issues relating to potential safeguarding concerns, including:

74% primary pupils but only 25% of secondary pupils think their school takes bullying seriously; 37% of Year 9 girls have hurt themselves at some point; 61% of Year 11 girls said that life during Covid has affected their mental health and wellbeing; 66% of Year 9 lesbian, gay, bisexual pupils would keep a problem to themselves compared with 53% of the overall Year 9 sample; 26% of Young Carers in Year 9 said they felt less safe at home because of increased family tensions during Covid restrictions/lockdown compared with 11% of the overall Year 9 Sample; 62% of Year 11 lesbian, gay, bisexual pupils have deliberately hurt themselves compared with 36% of the overall year 11 sample; 30% of Year 11 pupils living in single parent families have had sex compared with 22% of the overall Year 11 sample. Year 6 pupils who experienced shouting and arguing at home are more likely to say they have felt less safe at home since Covid; Secondary pupils who smoked cigarettes are more likely to have used e-cigarettes, know someone who uses drugs and get drunk when they drink alcohol, compared with secondary pupils who haven’t smoked; Year 11 pupils who have used drugs are more likely to have tried smoking, had sex, deliberately hurt themselves and usually miss breakfast compared with Year 11 pupils who haven’t used drugs.

Coun Swinburn asked if the council could offer more support to pupils and their parents.

He said: “I detest bullying and I have historical reasons for that. Only 25% of pupils feel their schools take bullying seriously. Parents aren’t aware of the support available to their children or to them as parents.