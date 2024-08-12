Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading politicians in Northumberland have pledged to do everything in their power to keep residents safe after fears of potential far right violence in the county.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Northumbria Police’s superintendent for the county, Kevin Waring, confirmed the force had received “pockets of intelligence” about potential far right activity targeting the Madina Masjid Mosque in Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a council meeting last week, Supt Waring confirmed that information had been received by the police force but that possible action did not materialise.

This weekend saw the far right vastly outnumbered in Newcastle by peaceful anti-racism demonstrators. Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council leader Glen Sanderson praised the work of the mosque in the community.

A large counter-protest against the far right took place last week in Newcastle. (Photo by LDRS)

He said: “The imam there is a tremendous community leader. His attitude and his good nature crosses all religions and all generations, and it sets a fantastic example to all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone that would threaten all the good work that they do there would be incredibly disingenuous and totally unacceptable.

"I place my complete faith and support to the mosque and all of those people who use it.”

Similarly, the leader of the Labour opposition group on Northumberland County Council, Scott Dickinson, called for unity in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Anything that has this kind of hate and far right nonsense targeting communities in Northumberland needs to be stamped out.

"Where we can, we need to work together to show unity for the mosque in Blyth and for any community in Northumberland who are multi-faith.

“We need to remind them all that we are all part of the same Northumberland community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all working together to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

Riots broke out in a number of cities across the UK following stabbings in Southport on July 29. It was falsely alleged on social media that the attacker was Muslim, an asylum seeker, or both.

Speaking at last week’s meeting, Mr Waring said that disinformation on social media was “one of the biggest challenges” faced by the force and that it had created significant tension” among the public.