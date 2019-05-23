Speedwatch scheme could be rolled out in north Northumberland villages

Villagers are being asked if they want to set up a community speedwatch scheme.

A scheme already exists in Beadnell but could be rolled out in Belford, Bamburgh, Seahouses and Warenford/Lucker.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor for Bamburgh, said: “Following concerns from residents, I’ve been in contact with Northumbria Police about setting it up.

“Volunteers would be supported by the police and fitted out with radar guns and high vis. People caught speeding once would be sent a letter by the police, multiple offenders would get a visit. It also gives information to the police and council about speeding hotspots.

“If interested, please message me with your full name, address and date of birth which will be passed onto the police to get the ball rolling.”