Nearly 100 speeding offences were detected on a multi-agency day of action in Amble.

There were also nine home visits, 57 motorcycle related anti-social behaviour (ASB) surveys and 11 tenancy warning letters.

Teams from Northumberland County Council Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police, along with Amble Town Council, Amble Development Trust and partners such as Thriving Together, engaged with residents to provide reassurance to residents.

The council’s Safer Communities Team also deployed its newly acquired drone funded by the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner which was used as part of an operation to identify and deter the use of illegal motorbikes and e-scooters.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety at Northumberland County Council, said: “The council is committed to keeping our communities safe. By working together with our partners, we can ensure our resources are being used effectively and seamlessly to protect our residents.

“The day in Amble has been a great way for us to engage with people on the ground and understand the issues that are important in our communities.”

The day forms part of the Safer Northumberland Partnership’s efforts to help maintain Northumberland’s reputation for being a safe place to live, work and visit by focusing resources in specific areas.

Insp Thomas Ashley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Addressing issues that matter most to our communities is crucial, and days of action like this reflect our ongoing commitment to crackdown on criminality.

"These latest fantastic results were secured through dedicated collaboration between our officers and partners, and I would like to thank everyone who was involved.

"However, I would also like to reassure our communities that this action is just a snapshot of the work we carry out on a daily basis to tackle the issues affecting you.”

A similar multi-agency day of action took place in Alnwick in September with 17 home visits, six tenancy warnings issued, 112 speeding offences detected, four bikes seized and six arrests.