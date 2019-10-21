Spar shop targeted in knifepoint robbery by masked raiders
Shop workers were threatened with knives by two masked robbers as they grabbed cash from tills and packs of cigarettes.
The men – who concealed their faces with white masks - went into the Spar, in West View in Dudley, near Cramlington, brandishing the weapons as they demanded staff hand over the contents of the tills.
The pair fled with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.
Staff were uninjured but very shaken.
Arrests are yet to be made by police.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police have asked anyone who witnessed the men fleeing the area, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident, to get in touch.
“The males are described as both wearing dark clothing and wearing white masks.”
The incident happened shortly before 9.55pm on Tuesday, September 24.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1102 24/09/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.