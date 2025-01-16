Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six offenders have been sentenced for the roles they played in a criminal enterprise attempting to operate behind prison walls.

The operation was shut down and those involved brought to justice following an investigation by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and the Counter Corruption Teams at HM Prison Northumberland and HM Prison Durham.

The investigation was first launched back in August 2022 when a cell search of Shaun Mason, 34, uncovered a secret compartment inside a speaker which hid a WIFI device, a smartphone, phone charger, USB stick and an HDMI Switch box – all of which are prohibited items within prison.

During the investigation it was revealed that he had been working with two other prisoners, Gladstone Allen, 33 and Scott Wilson, 35 to brings drugs into both HMP Northumberland and HMP Durham.

Drugs seized during the investigation.

Further enquiries uncovered a further five offenders involved, Peter Swinney, 23, Kayleigh Mason, 35, Alexandra Wallace, 30, Kalvin Thomas, 26 and prison nurse, Kimberley Finn, 33.

Gladstone Allen, who was already serving time in prison, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs into prison and one count of conveying prohibited articles into prison. He was sentenced to 14 months behind bars.

Kimberley Finn, of Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison. She was sentenced to nine months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Kalvin Thomas, of South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs into prison. He was sentenced to 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work.

Peter Swinney, of South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs into prison, two counts of conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and one count of possession with intent to supply. He was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars.

Alexandra Wallace, of Houghton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and conspiracy to supply drugs. She was sentenced to nine months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Scott Wilson, who was already serving time in prison, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and conspiracy to supply drugs. He was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars.

Shaun and Kayleigh Mason are both due to be sentenced in March.

Shaun, who was already serving time, pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to supply drugs and three counts of conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison.

Kayleigh Mason, of South Shields, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

NEROCU Detective Inspector Gaye Martin, said: “This is just part of the continued work with our prison partners to address drug supply behind bars and target anyone involved.

“This has been the result of years of hard work, and I want to thank everyone who has dedicated their time to getting justice.

“Criminals often think they can continue their criminal operations once in prison but that is not the case – our work doesn’t end with a conviction, and we continue to dismantle illicit activity and pursue offenders.”

An HMP Northumberland spokesperson said: “Our team works tirelessly to identify and prevent criminal activities in our prison. We are proud to support our partners in bringing those involved to justice.”