Six arrests were made and more than 100 speeding offences detected in a multi-agency day of action in Alnwick.

The event involved teams from Northumberland County Council, its Safer Communities team, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police, along with partners.

It built on work taking place across the county all year as part of the Safer Northumberland Partnership’s efforts to help maintain Northumberland’s reputation for being a safe place to live, work.

Across the day a number of initiatives took place, with scores of residents and visitors engaged with, 17 home visits, six tenancy warnings issued, 112 speeding offences detected, four bikes seized and six arrests.

Northumberland County Council’s Safer Communities team in Alnwick.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for Public Safety at Northumberland County Council, said: “While Alnwick is a very safe area, it’s important we keep it that way- and this was a great opportunity to highlight the work that goes on every single day of the year.

“As well as tackling the small minority who cause problems in our communities, the day gave us all a chance to get out there and speak with residents and visitors and understand the issues that cause them concern.”

Inspector Thomas Ashley, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our priority as a Force is to ensure we are there when the public need us the most and we will do everything we can to achieve this.

"This day of action was all about addressing the issues that matter most to our communities, and the positive results achieved are testament to the hard work of our officers and partner agencies.

"I would like to thank all those involved while reassuring the public that this is just one example of the work our officers carry out on a daily basis.”