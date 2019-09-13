Shotgun stolen from Northumberland outhouse
A decommissioned shotgun has been stolen from an outhouse in Northumberland.
At 6.20pm yesterday, Thursday, September 12, police received a report an antique shotgun and ammunition had been stolen from Lonsdale Avenue, Blyth.
At some point between 2pm and 5pm, the glass panel of the door was smashed before the antique was removed from its wall display.
Officers have reassured the public the gun cannot be fired but are still keen to return it to its owner.Detective Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "We know items like this can often appear intimidating but we would like to reassure the public that this item has been decommissioned and, therefore, cannot discharge. “Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who thinks they might have seen the shotgun is asked to contact us immediately. "Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 emailing 3204@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 944 120919.