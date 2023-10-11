News you can trust since 1854
Shoplifter recalled to prison after stealing alcohol from an Ashington Co-op less than 12 hours after his release

An Ashington shoplifter has been recalled to prison less than 12 hours after he was released.
By Craig Buchan
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Jamie Brown was released from custody on the morning of Friday, October 6 after serving 16 weeks in prison.

Within hours staff at the Co-op on Newbiggin Road in Ashington contacted police to report £100 worth of alcohol had been stolen from the shop.

Northumbria Police officers were sent to the area where they obtained statements from staff, reviewed CCTV footage, and quickly located Brown.

Jamie Brown admitted stealing from the Co-op within hours of his release. (Photo by Northumbria Police/Google)Jamie Brown admitted stealing from the Co-op within hours of his release. (Photo by Northumbria Police/Google)
He was arrested and charged, then appeared before magistrates in Bedlington the following morning where he admitted the theft.

He has been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Kath Smith said: “Our local businesses should not have to tolerate aggressive behaviour from offenders like Brown, who persistently shoplift and believe the law does not apply to them.

“Brown left prison and within a matter of hours was back inside a shop, helping himself to items he knew he had no money to pay for, committing an offence he had also previously served jail time for, proving he had not learned his lesson.

“Thanks to our criminal justice partners, Brown was remanded and awaits sentence.”

Sgt Smith added: “Brown is just one example of the work being carried out across Ashington to clampdown on shoplifting.

“Within the last six months, the Neighbourhood Policing Team has arrested at least 12 prolific shoplifters, 11 of whom have already served custodial sentences.

“As a force, we know how damaging these offences can be and we are committed to putting a stop to this type of criminality.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: “Times are hard enough for business owners and shoplifting is a matter they can do without.

“When the Chief Constable and I drew up plans for the new neighbourhood policing model we wanted there to be a real focus on proactively targeting and disrupting offenders.

“This is a great example of this in action and there will be plenty more of this work to keep fighting the criminals who target our high streets and impact local communities here in the North East.”