Sexual predator jailed for 15 years after raping and attacking women

Kieran Kindley was jailed for 15 years.

Sexual predator Kieran Kindley targeted a woman and four girls in a campaign of sexual attacks in Ashington.

Kindley attacked his first victim on June 14, 2020, when he sexually assaulted a woman in her home.

The 20 year-old was quickly arrested by poice, where he was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty.

However, in September 2020, he attacked a teenager in an alley way in Ashington and raped her.

Almost two weeks later, on October 2 he continued his reign of terror on young victims when he sexually assaulted and raped another teenager before leaving the scene and going on to sexually assault two other victims in their teens.

The rape victim reported Kindley to police straight away and they were able to apprehend him quickly.

The 20-year-old denied all the allegations put to him but was found guilty of two counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault following a 10-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in September last year.

On Friday, January 28, he was handed a 15-year sentence with an additional five years on licence where he must serve at least ten years of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Watching in court as the sentence was passed down was Detective Constables Dan Anderson and Emma Hooker, who led the investigation, and hoped this could give some closure for the victims.​

Det Cons Anderson said: “Kieran Kindley is a sexual predator and paedophile, who preyed on teenagers for his own sexual gratification.

“These brave victims came forward to police and I hope they feel a sense of justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been subjected to such attacks to always report it. We are here to help."

Kindley of Lynn Street, Blyth, has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for life.

Anyone who has been a victim of any sexual offence is asked to contact police via the police website on the Tell us Something page or contact 101.