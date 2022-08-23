Sex offender Craig Robertson from Stakeford jailed for trying to rape schoolgirl
A sex offender who targeted two schoolgirls in separate shocking attacks has been jailed.
Craig Robertson tried to rape one victim and sexually assaulted another.
He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he was jailed for seven years, with a one-year extended licence period due to being an "offender of particular concern".
The 31-year-old will also be listed on the sex offenders’ register for life.
Mr Recorder Tony Hawks said the two victims showed "courage and fortitude" both during and after their ordeals.
Most Popular
-
1
Inspection carried out after tractor with trailer overturns on Lesbury bridge
-
2
Woman sees female 'ghost' on picture taken of Tynemouth Priory
-
3
Woman dies after 'serious' collision on A189 Spine Road near Blyth - one man arrested as police appeal for witnesses
-
4
Ponteland woman Janet Dunn admits reduced charge of manslaughter and will be sentenced later this week
-
5
Camp fire blamed for blaze at Druridge Bay nature reserve
The judge said sex attacks on young people could cause "catastrophic" harm and often affect the victims for a lifetime.
Robertson, of Woodhorn Drive, Stakeford, pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted rape and one charge of sexual assault.
Brian Mark, mitigating, said Robertson had mental health problems and added: "He is remorseful."
Mr Mark added that his client was aware of the harm he had caused his young victims.