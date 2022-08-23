Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Robertson has been jailed for seven years.

Craig Robertson tried to rape one victim and sexually assaulted another.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he was jailed for seven years, with a one-year extended licence period due to being an "offender of particular concern".

The 31-year-old will also be listed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Mr Recorder Tony Hawks said the two victims showed "courage and fortitude" both during and after their ordeals.

The judge said sex attacks on young people could cause "catastrophic" harm and often affect the victims for a lifetime.

Robertson, of Woodhorn Drive, Stakeford, pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted rape and one charge of sexual assault.

Brian Mark, mitigating, said Robertson had mental health problems and added: "He is remorseful."