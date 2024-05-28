Serial shoplifter given suspended sentence after admitting taking items worth over £600 in Guide Post
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Watson, 25, helped himself to items from various shops in the area and was wanted for 10 shoplifting offences by Northumbria Police.
He was arrested on Tuesday, May 21 at an address in Guide Post and charged with the offences.
He appeared at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court the following day and pleaded guilty to all 10 charges.
He was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay compensation to the businesses affected by his crimes.
Watson admitted to 17 shoplifting offences at the same court in October last year.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police’s Bedlington Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We recognise the impact offences such as this have upon retailers and the community as a whole.
“We will continue to pursue offenders who believe they are entitled to take what is not theirs and bring them to justice.”