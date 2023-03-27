News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
15 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Serial shoplifter from Seaton Delaval ordered to stay away from local Co-op for 18 months

A serial thief has been banned from stepping foot inside his local supermarket due to his prolific offending.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:58 BST
Gary Pickering has been banned from his local supermarket for stealing.
Gary Pickering has been banned from his local supermarket for stealing.
Gary Pickering has been banned from his local supermarket for stealing.

Gary Pickering, 49, has regularly targeted shops in the Northumberland area.

Officers from Northumbria Police arrested him after he stole items including meat and coffee, on 11 different occasions from the Co-op store in Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval, between January 5 and March 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing before magistrates in Bedlington, Pickering, of Kearsley Close, Seaton Delaval, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft.

Magistrates banned him from entering the Co-op store in Seaton Delaval for 18 months.

Most Popular

He was also ordered to carry out a drug rehabilitation programme, pay £1,387.22 in compensation, made the subject of a 18-month community order, and told to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

PC Michael Gair, of Northumbria Police, said: “Pickering has been a persistent offender in Northumberland and we are pleased that restrictions have now been placed upon him to curb his offending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Shoplifting is increasingly being dealt with by security at the shops themselves, but this shows that we will still take robust action against those who persistently re-offend and show a total disregard to those who live and work in our communities.”