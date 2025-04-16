Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thief who repeatedly violated a court order which bans him from entering Blyth town centre has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Michael Crozier, 37, has been the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) since February 2023 which forbid him from entering Blyth town centre, or any Aldi, Asda, Co-op or Lidl premises in the town.

However, Crozier decided to ignore the conditions of the three-year order and was handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence in May last year for the breach.

This did not deter the serial offender, who then went on to commit another nine thefts at a range of premises over a three-month period.

Michael Crozier has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Crozier, of no fixed abode, was soon charged with nine breaches of his CBO alongside the nine theft offences, as well as a breach of his suspended sentence.

He was remanded in custody at Newcastle Crown Court in September, and appeared before the same court on Thursday where he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Sergeant Callum Bradwell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a superb result with Crozier facing the consequences of his persistent offending.

“He has been a constant blight on the Blyth community and has shown no desire to change his ways.

“The CBO gives the courts greater powers to deal with serial offenders and Crozier’s flagrant disregard for the law and others means he will now spend the foreseeable future behind bars.”