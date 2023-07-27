News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Sentencing of David Hunter, from Ashington, for manslaughter of his wife delayed by court in Cyprus

Sentencing has been adjourned in the trial of Ashington man David Hunter, who was found guilty of manslaughter in Cyprus last week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

The court in Paphos found Mr Hunter, a former miner, not guilty of the premeditated murder of his wife, Janice Hunter, 74, but guilty of the lesser charge on Friday, July 21, an outcome described as “exactly what we were hoping for.”

Janice was found dead at their home near Paphos in December 2021 and Mr Hunter has always insisted that his wife, who had blood cancer, had begged him to end her misery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair had been married for over 50 years and retired to Cyprus several years before.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years. (Photo: family picture)Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years. (Photo: family picture)
Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years. (Photo: family picture)
Most Popular

Mr Hunter’s sentencing was due to take place today, but the court was instead adjourned until Monday, July 31.

Founder of Justice Abroad and leader of Mr Hunter’s legal team Michael Polak said: “Today we gave lengthy written submissions which include case law from across common law countries such as Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Australia.

“This is important as Cyprus has never sentenced a case such as this before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Cases from those jurisdictions show that a suspended sentence can be given in these circumstances. We will be asking the court to give David a suspended sentence.

“He has spent the equivalent of almost 2.5 years in custody and no proper purpose would be served by him spending more time in prison.”

Justice Abroad is fundraising to help pay the legal costs for the case at crowdjustice.com/case/help-bring-david-home/.