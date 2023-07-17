Damien Stevens has received a suspended sentence for coercive and controlling behaviour.

Damien Stevens punched his victim in the face while she was driving and his brutal behaviour made her quit her job as a nursery teacher.

Newcastle Crown Court heard her year-long ordeal was not reported until after they split up in February, as she had "thought she was in love with him".

Now, the formerly "vibrant and happy" woman has been left a "shell of a person" and admitted in a statement: "I am frightened of him." The court was also told she suffers from PTSD.

She said: "There is long-term damage to my nose but the NHS is unable to fund the procedure required to repair it. I can either live with the injury, making me feel extremely self conscious as it is, or pay for the procedure at the cost of between £5,000-£10,000.”

The woman said she left her teaching career as she could not continue to attend school with injuries, and could not work from home as "he demanded all of my time".

Stevens has played for a number of non-league clubs, including Ashington AFC, Marske United, Ryton, Crawcrook Albion and Newcastle Blue Star. In the autumn he signed for Seaham Red Star in Division One of the Ebac Northern League.

The 31-year-old, of Rosalind Street in Ashington, who has previous convictions for harassment and common assault on other victims, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage.

When he appeared before Mr Recorder Mark Guiliani in January, he was warned he faced a jail sentence with a starting point of 30 months.

But the judge deferred the case and gave Stevens a chance to co-operate with the probation service, save up compensation cash and commit no further offences, including domestic violence. However, he was issued with a lifelong restraining order to keep away from his ex.

Stevens reappeared before the court on July 7 where he was sentenced to 24 months’ custody, suspended for 24 months. He must also carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and 14 days of rehabilitation activity. He was told to pay £2000 compensation to his victim.At the original hearing, prosecutor Kate Barnes described a lengthy list of incidents in which she said Stevens smashed photos of them both; damaged her furniture; threw her mobile phone at her head; smashed her phone while “kicking off”, struck her hard with a towel while she was in the bath, causing her to hit her head and knock herself out, pushed her; punched her; grabbed her around the neck and spat at her.

And in November 2021, while the victim was driving, Stevens pulled on the handbrake and punched her in the face, breaking her nose.

Shaun Routledge, defending, previously told the court Stevens, who makes £150 per football game, was going in the "right direction" and would like to continue to make progress.