Officers released the photos of the 15 not-so-festive fugitives – some of whom are from Blyth and Ashington – in the hope the public can rise to the challenge and help find the wanted men.

Extensive searches are being carried out at addresses across the North East in a bid to locate them and ensure they are brought into custody over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now asking anybody who has seen any of the suspects, or knows where they may be trying to lay low, to get in touch.

Clockwise from top left, Daniel McLaughlin, Byron Ford, Bradley Bell and Andrew Dowsett.

The suspects are:

• Bradley Bell, 27, of Ashington, wanted in connection with criminal damage

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Andrew Dowsett, 32, of Blyth & Washington, wanted in connection with a robbery

• Byron Ford, 36, of Ashington, wanted in connection with a stalking offence

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15 fugitives wanted by Northumberland Police.

• Daniel McLaughlin, 29, of Ashington & Blyth, wanted in connection with a burglary

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Raymond Boyle, 50, of no fixed abode, wanted on prison recall

• John Bryan, 31, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a public order offence

Advertisement Hide Ad

• James Coulson, 29, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall

n Christopher Hall, 46, of Gateshead wanted for absconding from prison

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Geoffrey Hughes, 21, of Shiney Row, wanted in connection with an assault

• Daniel McLaughlin, 29, of Ashington & Blyth, wanted in connection with a burglary

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Michael McLaughlin, 33, of North Shields, wanted in connection with dangerous driving

• Jack Quinn, 26, of no fixed abode, wanted on prison recall

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Martin Ross, 43, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with a burglary

• John Mario Thompson, 37, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Kai Wilkinson, 21, of Easington Lane, wanted in connection with a burglary

• David Wyatt, 39, of Washington, wanted in connection with an assault

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Claire Wheatley, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are always blown away by the public’s response and eagerness to help us with appeals like this – and hope everyone rises to the challenge again.

“Our aim is to bring all 15 of these suspects into custody before Christmas so that we can interview them in connection with a number of offences committed here in Northumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As ever, the public are our eyes and ears – so please take a second to look at these faces.

"Have you seen them in your communities? Do you know where they might be staying?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If so, we want to hear about it. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it could be, may be crucial to our ongoing enquiries.

“Some of those pictured may be relying on family or friends in order to evade arrest. We would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive which itself could lead to a jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working together, we can continue to ensure the North East remains as safe as it possibly can be to live, work and visit.”