Second man charged with burglary after high-value raids at North East homes
A suspected burglar has appeared in court in connection with a string of break-ins across the North East region.
The 20-year-old man appeared before magistrates in Bedlington on Tuesday, July 2, where he was remanded in custody to appear before the Crown Court on October 30.
In June, Northumbria Police’s Central Burglary Team charged a 19-year-old with 16 burglaries across the region that took place in July last year.
The specialist team of detectives had launched an investigation after large amounts of jewellery and cash was taken by thieves. Properties were targeted across Newcastle, Northumberland and Cumbria and detectives believed a travelling gang was responsible.
Inquiries into the raids have been ongoing for nearly a year with hundreds of house-to-house calls carried out. Officers have also trawled CCTV footage.
On June 12, the 19-year-old, who was believed to be staying on land on Regent Farm Road, Gosforth, last summer, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
He appeared before Bedlington Magistrates Court and will next appear before Newcastle Crown Court on July 11.
Detective Sergeant Dave Lumsden, of the Central Burglary Team, said inquiries into the offences will continue.
He said: “We have always believed this particular group of burglaries have been linked. Large values of jewellery and cash were taken in the raids, as well as a car, and the value of the items stolen is tens of thousands of pounds.
“The fact we have made two arrests nearly a year after the offences took place shows that we will never stop investigating. We will chase down every lead and speak to every witness until we have no other investigative leads to follow up on.”
Both suspects have been charged with a conspiracy relating to burglaries in Heaton, Gosforth, Wallsend, Dudley, Morpeth and Cumbria.
The Central Burglary Team is led by a Detective Inspector who oversees a team of two Detective Sergeants, 11 Detective Constables, two Visits Officers and two police staff.
Their sole aim is to stop burglaries from happening and arrest those responsible for committing them.
Anyone who has information about burglars operating in the area can contact them by calling 101 or emailing central.intelligence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.