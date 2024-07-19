Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public to help locate a wanted Seaton Deleval man.

David Young, 35, is wanted for breach of a court order and is actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Nicholson has strong links to the Seaton Delaval area and is believed to be residing in Newcastle city centre.

Officers from Northumbria Police are today (July 19) asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Young, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 067996P/24

In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.