Will Smith attacked another man as they waited to get into Flares nightclub. He admitted the offence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

The victim was chatting to others outside Flares in Newcastle last February before he was interrupted by Will Smith.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Smith, 27, went on to inflict a number of blows during a violent attack, which took place shortly before midnight.

Jane Foley, prosecuting, said: "The complainant and his girlfriend got out of a taxi outside Flares public house at the bottom of what I would describe as the Bigg Market.

"The victim and his girlfriend joined a queue outside of Flares, during which time they became engaged in conversation with others in the queue.

"However, this was interrupted by a male, this defendant, accusing (the victim) of pushing in the queue. He responded by saying he hadn't.

"The defendant pushed (the victim) and began to punch him repeatedly in the head.

"This resulted in the victim falling to the ground. The defendant was then restrained by onlookers, having initially left the scene."

The complainant was taken to hospital and later required surgery to fix his left ankle.

He also suffered a "significant" cut to his eyebrow area which required 16 stitches.

Smith, of Jefferson Grove, Seaton Deleval, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

In a victim statement, the complainant said he had been left in severe pain as a result of his injuries.

The court heard he had also suffered financially during his recovery and had become heavily reliant on his parents to help him.

Matthew Purvis, mitigating, said a number of character witnesses had been supplied on behalf of Smith, who was of previous good character.

The court heard he had also taken steps to address his issues with alcohol.

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC told Smith: "Having viewed CCTV footage, it seems to me this was impulsive, spontaneous and a short-lived assault."

However, given the strong personal mitigation, the judge said he was satisfied Smith could be rehabilitated in the community and sentenced him to eight months imprisonment, suspended for one year.