Search stepped up for Northumberland drug dealer

Police are appealing for help to trace a convicted Northumberland drug dealer, who has been on the run for two months.

James Madine, 43, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on November 13 last year.

But he failed to appear at court and was sentenced to eight years imprisonment in his absence and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Inquiries to trace him have been ongoing since he disappeared and now police are appealing for help from the public as part of Operation Sentinel, a collaboration of Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland fores to tackle serious and organised crime.

Neighbourhood Inspector Pam Bridges, one of the investigating officers, said it was vitally important to clear communities of drugs and that the public plays a vital role in this.

She said: “As part of Operation Sentinel, we are focusing on the pursuit of criminals and sentences like the one handed to James Madine show just how committed we are to tackling drug supply in our area.

“We rely on the public’s help to tackle drug crime by reporting any information to us so officers can investigate and continue to bring offenders to justice.”

Madine, of Milton Grove, Prudhoe, is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of stocky build and with short dark hair.

Anyone who sees him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0181115 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Madine was one of the members of an organised crime group, which included a North Shields man, who attempted to flood the North East with class A and B drugs. They were given a combined sentence of more than 45 years behind bars for their part in the operation.