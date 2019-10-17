The search is on for missing Hen Harrier called Rosie
Rosie a protected bird of pray has gone missing and officers have teamed up with locals to help find her.
Northumbria Police are working alongside partners to help trace a missing Hen Harrier called Rosie.
Born and satellite tagged in Northumberlad this year, Rosie is a protected bird of prey and officers have now teamed up with local land owners and members of the Northumberland Hen Harrier Protection Partnership to track her down.
The Hen Harrier Protection Partnership, which is made up of several other wildlife organisations work together to find and monitor nests in order to protect the bird of prey. Northumbria Police has dedicated Wildlife Officers who specialise in tackling all crimes involving animals and wildlife.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information or seen Rosie, she was last tracked near Whittingham in Northumberland.
Members of the public are asked to contact officers via 101 and quote reference number 307 08/10/19.