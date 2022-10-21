Neal Priestley was prosecuted by the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA).

He appeared at North Shields Magistrates Court on October 13 and pleaded guilty to four breaches of national fisheries legislation and NIFCA byelaws.

Prosecutor Andrew Oliver, on behalf of NIFCA, informed the court that on February 25, Mr Priestley, the owner of the fishing vessel Mary May BK140, landed his catch at Seahouses harbour.

Seahouses harbour.

Fisheries officers inspecting the catch found a number of prohibited shellfish or their commercially valuable parts, including from sections of the catch that the crew had concealed from officers during their initial inspection.

Mr Oliver explained to the court that the offences found were of an environmental nature, breaching national and local legislation created to protect fish stocks and to gather accurate information to aid fisheries management.

The court-imposed penalties of £615 for the negligent landing of the egg bearing lobsters, £3,076 for the deliberate landing of parts of lobsters, £3,076 for the deliberate landing of detached crab claws and £3,076 for failing to send accurate information to NIFCA. A victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £2,914.88 were also awarded.

Nick Weir, lead enforcement officer for NIFCA, said: “The Authority is pleased that the court recognises the importance of the national fisheries legislation and NIFCA byelaws that are essential for protecting the commercially sensitive stocks in our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The protection of juvenile shellfish, breeding stocks and the accurate reporting of catch and effort are crucial to the fishery and NIFCA will vigorously pursue any individual or company that disregards regulations.

"Fishing for shellfish in Northumberland is vitally important to commercial fishers who currently have well documented and publicised pressures on their industry, especially around the Farne Islands and Holy Island where Mr Priestley fishes.

“At a time of unparalleled cooperation and understanding between fishers and the Authority, NIFCA will do everything in its power to prevent both ecological harm and reputational damage in an area where the very future of the fishing industry could be at stake.

“NIFCA is confident that this case is an anomaly, in a well-managed and enforced area and should not tarnish the reputation or future of the local industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad