School evacuated after fire at Bede Academy North in Blyth
Northumberland Fire and Rescue services attended a fire at a school in Blyth involving a lazer cutter.
By faye.dixon
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 11:32
The fire service received a call on the morning of Wednesday, July 17 at 9.16am with reports of a fire at Bede Academy North school on Sixth Avenue in Blyth.
Crews were then sent to the scene and two fire appliances were reported to be in attendance. Everyone who was in the school building at the time was evacuated and every one of them was found safe and accounted for soon after.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue service are now starting to investigate the incident. More details will follow as they are released.