Age UK Northumberland and Rennington Parish Council have teamed up to deliver the event at Rennington Village Hall, near Alnwick, on Wednesday, November 2 from 2pm to 3pm.

The scams awareness chat will help increase people's knowledge and confidence in recognising and dealing with attempted scams (text, phone, email, website and doorstop scams) and answer any questions.

The event is part of Rennington Parish Council’s Resilience Project which has been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

A scams awareness event is being held.

Age UK Northumberland is running a scams prevention and support programme for older people in Northumberland, funded by Lloyds Banking Group.

The project is aimed at helping to prevent older people from falling for scams and also provide support to older fraud victims recovering after an incident.

Amy Whyte, head of charitable services and operations at Age UK Northumberland, said: “Scams can have a devastating effect on older victims - in England and Wales an older person becomes a victim of fraud every 40 seconds, which is over 800,000 older people every year.

"This shows us just how important this programme is to try and keep the older people in Northumberland as safe as possible when it comes to financial crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad