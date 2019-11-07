Police are warning computer users to be aware of 'romance fraud' and fraudsters offering deals which are 'too good to be true'

Teams across Northumberland are continuing their work in protecting the public from scams and fraud.

They have highlighted how crime trends are evolving and new patterns are emerging in the area.

One of the most common offences is automated scams such as banking and computer services. Victims are deceived into transferring money into a fake account or paying ‘admin fees’ to be sent a larger sum of money.

Banks will never ask for account information on a phone call so police have warned the public that if they are unsure they should hang up or log off and contact their local bank and contact police if it is proven to be fraud.

More common offences include investment scams involving victims being given a deal ‘too good to be true’ and money being transferred into a fake investment.

Relationship scams are also common where victims are pressured to give money to people they have met online.

Community Engagement Sergeant Claire Kimberley, from Northumbria Police, said: “It is important we not only continue to bring offenders before the courts but also carry out proactive work to prevent crime and protect those being targeted.

“We have dedicated teams who tackling emerging crime trends and work to police these and continue to safeguard the public.

“The financial loss these victims are facing at the hands of these devious scammers is high and can have lasting and devastating consequences.

“The old saying stands, if something looks too good to be true, it probably is. So speak to a friend or someone you trust and seek advice before handing over any money.

“We would encourage anyone who thinks they have been a victim of a scam or fraud to come forward and tell us, or report it to Actionfraud.

“Please do not be embarrassed, these scams can be very convincing and appear legitimate to even the most perceptive of people. Don’t let pride stop you from seeking justice and helping others who may fall victim to the same offender in the future.”