Rothbury man admits driving without insurance and possession of cannabis

James Tocker, 45, of Croft Road, pleaded guilty to the offences at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

The court heard that police were on patrol in the Townfoot area of Rothbury on February 13 when they received an ANPR notification as the defendant drove past in a Citroen Berlingo.

"Officers stopped the defendant who told them the insurance had just run out,” said prosecutor James Long. “Within the vehicle they then found cannabis for personal use.”

The court heard the defendant, a joiner who had been working as a groundsman at a local caravan park, had been suffering from depression and his bills had mounted up. His sister had since taken control of his financial affairs.