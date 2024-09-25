Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masked robber who twice threatened shop workers with a machete has been jailed.

Gary Walsh first entered the premises on Brierley Road in Blyth at around 9.40pm on July 26 last year, wearing a home-made mask and wielding a 21-inch long blade.

The 33-year-old threatened two shop workers with the machete and forced them to hand over just shy of £1,100 in cash.

He returned to the same premises six days later at about 9.50pm, and again threatened an employee with a weapon.

Gary Walsh. Picture: Northumbria Police

On this occasion, the robber left empty-handed and enquiries soon identified Walsh as the prime suspect.

A search of his home followed, and the machete and clothing worn during the second offence were discovered.

Walsh, of Patterdale Road, Blyth, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and later charged with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He was found guilty following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in June, and was sentenced at the same court last week to six years and six months behind bars.

Detective Constable Ruth Herbert said: “Walsh’s reckless decisions on these two nights could have easily had fatal consequences.

“He valued his own gain above the lives of others, and I am pleased that such a dangerous offender has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence.

“Walsh refused to take responsibility for his actions, selfishly forcing his victims to relive their traumatic ordeals at court.

“Thanks to their incredible bravery and co-operation of the victims, along with the brilliant work of our officers, the jury were quick to see through Walsh’s lies and convict him.”