A robber who held more than a dozen victims at knifepoint has been jailed.

Rowan Hague targeted adults and children at random on the streets of Blyth and threatened to harm to them unless they handed over cash, mobile phones, or mountain bikes.

The offending began at around 4.30pm on February 15, when he approached a male cycling along Chase Farm Drive, stealing his bike.

The 23-year-old went on to commit similar offences over the next hour in the surrounding area.

Rowan Hague and the weapon he had. Picture: Northumbria Police

The speed and scale of the offending quickly led to rumours circulating within the community of there being more than one offender.

However, enquiries soon identified Hague as the sole culprit, and he was arrested in the early hours of the following morning and later charged with eight counts of robbery and five counts of attempted robbery.

Hague, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to all charges at Newcastle Crown Court.

He appeared before the same court on Monday and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years with an extended licence period of a further three years.

Rowan Hague. Picture: Northumbria Police

Detective Constable Adele Catlow, of Northumbria Police said: “Rowan Hague is clearly a dangerous individual, and I am very pleased he has now been handed a lengthy custodial sentence.

“Thanks to the bravery of those victims who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, we were quickly able to identify Hague and compile the evidence which left him with no choice but to plead guilty to his crimes.

“The number and severity of these offences shocked the town and caused a great deal of distress, and I hope this sentence will reassure those in the community.”