Road ban for painter who drove because his girlfriend had too much to drink

Self-employed painter and decorator Jamie Storey, 25, volunteered to take the wheel of her Citroen – but he had also been drinking.

Storey, of The Spruce, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland, was seen driving fast from traffic lights by police just after midnight on Saturday, March 11.

They followed as he drove west out of the city on Chester Road and into The Broadway before pulling him over, prosecutor Mike Lawson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

‘Two pints of Carling’

Storey gave a positive breath test – a result that cost him a 14-month driving ban – and probably his livelihood.

“Police in an unmarked vehicle saw the defendant’s vehicle at traffic lights in Chester Road,” said Mr Lawson.

“He drove away at speed. The police wanted to talk to him about the nature of his driving. They followed him and stopped him.

“There was a passenger who was his girlfriend. He said he was driving because she had had too much to drink.

“When asked if he had had anything to drink, he said, ‘Yes, two pints of Carling’. Checks also showed he was not insured.

“He undertook a roadside breath test which was failed. It showed 48mcg of alcohol.”

Storey, whose last adult criminal conviction was in 2019, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance.

He gave an evidential test reading at a police station of 44mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

‘I don’t want to excuse the offence’

Representing himself in court, Storey said he needed a driving licence for work and may have to find new employment.

He added: “I shouldn’t have even thought about getting into the car after having a drink.

“I don’t want to excuse the offence. I hold my hands up. My drinks were spaced out, and I stupidly thought I was ok to drive.

“If this isn’t a wake-up call then what is? This is going to turn my life upside down.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Storey £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.