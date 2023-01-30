Martin Fisher, of Cornhill-on-Tweed, has been jailed for six years.

Martin Fisher, 80, of Cornhill-on-Tweed, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he admitted 11 charges of sexual activity with a child.

He was sent to prison for six years, must sign the sex offenders' register for life, was given an indefinite restraining order and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard Fisher – who had never been in trouble before – and the girl engaged in sexual activity before she was 16 and had sex after she reached that age.

At the time, the girl said what was happening made her feel "really grown up" and the pair had discussed getting married.

The police were involved at one point, but the girl denied anything sexual had taken place. However, upon reaching adulthood, she realised she needed to tell the authorities about what had happened.

Speaking after the case, Oriana Frame, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS North East’s Rape and Serious Sexual Assault (RASSO) Unit, said: “Martin Fisher groomed his young victim into a lengthy sexual

relationship in full knowledge of her age.

“In a credible account provided to police, his victim described how she felt like she was in a relationship with Fisher and couldn’t tell anyone what was happening.

“Fisher’s laptop was also found to contain diaries, letters and emails written by him, which clearly demonstrated his sexual interest in the victim from the start.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has used this evidence to build a robust case against Fisher, securing his early guilty pleas to all charges.

“We sincerely hope that the sentence provides some measure of comfort to the complainant in this case.”

Fisher worked as a music teacher in schools for many years and after taking early retirement, continued to be hired privately and by schools for singing lessons.