An investigation has been launched following the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday (July 26).

A woman in her 30s was walking along a disused railway line that runs between Newsham Road and Bebdon Court when she was approached by two men who she did not know.

It is reported that one of the men then sexually assaulted her by touching above the clothing. He was thought to be wearing gloves and is said to have smelled strongly of smoke.

The victim was able to make off from the scene and the incident was reported.

Inquiries are ongoing and Northumbria Police is now asking anybody who was in the area – and who saw two men acting suspiciously at the time – to get in touch.