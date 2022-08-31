Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, June 28, Northumbria Police received a report that a man had been assaulted near the John the Clerk of Cramlington pub on Low Main Place.

A 28-year-old man received notable injuries, including a laceration to his face.

Officers scoured the area for CCTV and spoke to witnesses in the immediate aftermath of the report, but they believe many more people who witnessed the alleged incident are yet to come forward.

Detective Inspector Sally-Ann Pallace, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our investigation is well underway as we look to understand the full circumstances around what has happened.

“We know this is a busy location and we expect there to have been several witnesses.

“Therefore, I am now asking anybody who was in the area at that time and has information and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“If you think you may know any information that can assist our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”