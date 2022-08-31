Report of an assault in Cramlington: police appeal for information
Officers investigating an alleged assault in Cramlington earlier this summer have appealed to the public for information.
Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, June 28, Northumbria Police received a report that a man had been assaulted near the John the Clerk of Cramlington pub on Low Main Place.
A 28-year-old man received notable injuries, including a laceration to his face.
Officers scoured the area for CCTV and spoke to witnesses in the immediate aftermath of the report, but they believe many more people who witnessed the alleged incident are yet to come forward.
Detective Inspector Sally-Ann Pallace, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our investigation is well underway as we look to understand the full circumstances around what has happened.
“We know this is a busy location and we expect there to have been several witnesses.
“Therefore, I am now asking anybody who was in the area at that time and has information and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
“If you think you may know any information that can assist our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220628-1115.