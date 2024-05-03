Watch more of our videos on Shots!

25-year-old Rhyss Laws attempted to convince a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity before using force and exposing himself at an address in Ashington on November 19, 2024.

The victim escaped from Laws before reporting the attack to Northumbria Police the following day.

Laws, of Storey Crescent, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and exposure at Newcastle Crown Court last month.

Rhyss Laws was jailed for 45 months and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

He also admitted offences committed in the Teesside area including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, drink driving, driving without insurance and criminal damage.

Laws was jailed for 45 months and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

He had previously been jailed on charges of sexual assault and assault following a street attack on a woman in Ashington in October 2017.

Detective Inspector Andrew Doyle of Northumbria Police said: “Laws is a dangerous predator and our communities are undoubtedly a safer place as a result of this sentence.

“The victim was subjected to a terrifying ordeal, and I hope this process gives her the closure she needs to start to move on with her life.

“We hope this sentence sends a clear message to victims. You will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will do everything in our power to secure justice on your behalf.”