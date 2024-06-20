Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A repeat sex offender who exposed himself to a teenage girl on a bus before assaulting another passenger has been jailed.

Barry Aldcroft followed three girls on to a bus in Newcastle city centre on the afternoon of April 23 last year, before making them uncomfortable by sitting close by and taking pictures.

The teenagers decided to exit the bus at an earlier stop than planned due to the 38-year-old’s actions, but one of the girls realised she had left behind her phone charger.

When she attempted to return to her seat to collect the charger, Aldcroft exposed himself to her.

Barry Aldcroft was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Picture: Northumbria Police

The offence was immediately reported to the bus driver and Aldcroft went on to punch a male passenger in the face before being detained by members of the public.

Aldcroft, from Cramlington, was charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, exposure and assault, as well as breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which was imposed in 2021 after he was convicted of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He was found guilty of all offences by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court in March this year, and was sentenced at the same court on Tuesday to four years imprisonment. He will also remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly, of Northumbria Police, said: “Aldcroft is a predator who clearly has not learnt his lesson, and our communities will be a safer place as a result of this sentence.

“The victim showed incredible bravery throughout the process, and this courage means a dangerous offender is now behind bars.

“I hope this sentence provides the closure she needs to start to move on with her life.”

Detective Constable Kelly added: “Protecting the vulnerable is our utmost priority as a Force, and victims who have unfortunately suffered this kind of offence will be listened to and supported.