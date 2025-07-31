Regional probation service 'requires improvement' over failure to assess risks to victims

A regional probation service has been graded ‘requires improvement’ overall after an inspection found inadequate work in assessing risks to actual and potential victims.

HM Inspectorate of Probation found the North Tyneside and Northumberland Probation Delivery Unit’s assessments of those on probation were not sufficiently focused on keeping other people safe.

According to the inspection’s findings, probation workers had been unable to access enough detailed information to make informed assessments on offenders.

The report found domestic abuse information was not requested in six out of 50 relevant safeguarding cases; child safeguarding information was not requested in 8 out of 49 safeguarding cases; and domestic abuse information received was “insufficient” in 30% of cases.

It was also noted the service had experienced difficulty in obtaining additional information from the police.

The inspectorate stated: “Even when practitioners obtained information from these agencies, they did not use it consistently when assessing risk of harm.”

In addition, the inspection graded the PDU’s reviewing of progress made by those on probation as inadequate.

In response, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The government inherited a criminal justice system in crisis, placing significant strain on the probation service.

"We are boosting probation funding by 45%, investing up to £700 million more by 2028, and we are planning to recruit another 1,300 probation officers by March. This will ensure offenders receive robust supervision and improve the work probation does to keep the public safe.”

Inspectors noted a ‘clear commitment’ to staff development and wellbeing within the PDU and improving workloads. The report also found that probation leaders improved accessibility for people living in rural communities through satellite offices and sharing office space.