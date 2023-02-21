Firefighters at the scene of Saturday's fire and right, Scott Dickinson, councillor for Druridge Bay.

The yobs – believed to be from outside the area – targeted the building at Red Row Welfare on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at around 4pm and managed to bring the blaze under control, but not before the interior of the pavilion was completely gutted.

Local councillor Scott Dickinson (Druridge Bay), who is due to receive his MBE at Buckingham Palace next week, arrived at the scene shortly after the emergency services.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze and right, what is left of the inside of the pavilion.

He said the pavilion had recently been used for storage, but thankfully most of the sporting equipment it contained had recently been removed.

However, discussions had been underway about what to do with the building now the Welfare ground has a new pavilion thanks to a £100,000 facelift.

He said: “One idea was to create some kind of crazy golf course, another was to open a pop-up cafe there during the summer when people are using the grounds, or even let it out as a community house.

"But now we need to find out if it’s going to be too costly to repair. It would have been nice to have had the option to turn it into something nice for the community, to add to the huge improvements which have already been made at the site.”

Police have appealed for any information about the blaze, which they believe was started deliberately.

A spokeswoman said: "Thankfully nobody was injured, and inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire, which officers are treating as suspected arson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101, quoting crime number 021299X/23.”

Mr Dickinson said he suspected people from outside the area were responsible for the fire, as local people appreciate how much the Welfare ground and its facilities means to the community.

He added: “I suspect it was wrong ‘uns from out of town. The pavilion was paid for and created by local miners, many of whom are still alive and loved seeing the Welfare regenerated and young people using it. Local youngsters have been over the moon at having a new 3G pitch.”