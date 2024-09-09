Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has revealed that there have been various instances of damage to council property over the past month.

A section of its latest newsletter includes the following: “Over the past week there has been a bin burning spree including some at Five Arches and, really sadly, the bear bin in the Osborne play park – this has been temporarily replaced with the frog bin from Flagstaff Park.

“There was also damage done to electrics on Spittal Promenade which affected the Splash Park. It can be really disheartening when these instances happen, but the eagle eyes of the public have really helped to identify issues in the area.

“We also had an instance of people (adults!) drawing on a planter on Marygate with permanent pens. Thank you to the member of the public who tried to discourage them and those who subsequently let us know about the damage, which was cleared up by the wardens.

Examples of the damage that has been done to Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council property over the past month.

“They have also been dealing with a spate of graffiti in town and Northumberland County Council has been helping us deal with some that has appeared on a few of our benches.”

In addition, the newsletter has a section about seagulls that states: “We have been informed that some people are feeding the seagulls in town – this can create big problems for those areas, encouraging gulls to approach people on the high street and becoming aggressive. It also, of course, means even more mess in town.

“Please try and discourage people from doing this if you see it. We will be putting up some signs in town regarding this soon.”