Rape inquiry under way after woman reports attack at party in Rothbury
A woman is being given support of specialist officers after she told police she had been raped at a party in Northumberland.
Northumbria Police detectives are carrying out inquiries after they received a report yesterday morning, Sunday, July 28, that a woman had been raped at a gathering held in the Rothbury area.
The force has said she had been at a large party when she had had fallen unconscious.
She woke late on Saturday evening and went home, where she contacted police.
Chief Inspector Eric Myers, of Northumbria Police’s Rape Investigation Team, said the reported rape, which is believed to have taken place at about 11pm on Saturday, is being treated as an isolated incident.
He said: “The location of the offence is in a rural area and there were a number of people at the party.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It is highly likely that any offender would have been in attendance at that party and that is the focus of our inquiries.
“We are speaking to those in attendance at the party and are carrying out forensic enquiries.
“We are treating it as an isolated incident and the victim is receiving support from specially trained officers at this time.“
The victim has automatic anonymity, so police are not releasing the location of the party to protect that.
Anyone at a party in the Rothbury area on Saturday night and believes they may have information is asked to call 101 quoting log 351 28/07/19 or online at the Northumbria Police website.