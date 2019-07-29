Ram raiders use car in attempt to steal cash machine from store
Would-be thieves used a car as they tried to steal an ATM by ram raiding the front of a shop.
It happened shortly after 12.10am today, Monday, July 29, when Northumbria Police received a report of an attempted burglary at the Co-op on Station Road in Bedlington.
It is believed a Suzuki Vitara was used to ram the shop front in an attempt to take the cash machine inside, but they left empty handed.
Now officers are appealing for the public’s help with their investigation.
Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have launched an investigation however, we do believe this to be an isolated incident and are currently carrying out inquiries.
“Extra officers will be on patrol in the area to reassure residents and I urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 and quote reference number 21 29/07/19.