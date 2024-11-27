A quad bike rider involved in a collision on the A697 near Whittingham has sadly died.

Michael Armstrong, 58, from the Thrunton area, passed away on Monday.

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a quad bike shortly after 5pm on Thursday, November 14.

For reasons yet to be established, it was reported that a white Volkswagen car was travelling southbound when it collided with a red Honda quad bike.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Inspector Steve Clare said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Michael’s family and loved ones at this tragic time.

“We will continue to support them in any and every way we can.”

Insp Clare added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish what happened in the moments leading to the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at this time and may have dashcam footage, or saw the white Volkswagen car or red Honda quad bike.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove crucial in our ongoing investigation.”

Witnesses can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on its social media channels, or by using the live chat function and report forms on its website.

Anyone who is unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference no: NP-20241114-0757.