And the force is urging people not to call 999 except in a genuine emergency.

A statement tonight, Wednesday, January 18, said: “We are currently experiencing some technical issues with our 101 lines.

"If your call is not urgent, please consider whether you need to contact us at this time, or use the digital options on our website, including the 'Tell Us Something' page.

“Please only dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is taking place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation while we work to resolve the issue.”

