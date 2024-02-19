Public appeal to trace Northumberland man wanted in connection with sexual assault
Northumbria Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man in south east Northumberland.
46-year-old Stuart Redford is wanted in connection with a report of sexual assault and police say searches for him are ongoing.
Redford has strong links to the Stakeford area but police say they think he could currently be staying somewhere in Blyth.
The force is appealing for Redford or anyone who believes they have seen him to contact them as soon as possible via the Northumbria Police website, calling 101, or by anonymously reporting information to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.
Northumbria Police also said harbouring a wanted fugitive is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.