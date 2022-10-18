At 9.40am on December 10 last year, police attended an address on Woodhead Road in Prudhoe following a report of a disturbance.

There officers found 79-year-old Roy Clayton who had sustained a serious neck injury consistent with having been assaulted. Sadly, four days after the suspected assault, he died in hospital.

An investigation has been ongoing ever since the incident and one man was arrested in connection with Roy’s death.

Woodhead Road in Prudhoe.

Gary Anderson, 49, of Woodhead Road, Prudhoe, has now since been charged with manslaughter. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on November 16.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Clearly this is a serious incident that has left Roy’s family absolutely devastated. Our thoughts remain with them and we will continue to offer any support they need.

“I would like to thank Roy’s family for their cooperation and patience over the last 10 months, as well as the wider community who have assisted our investigation at every opportunity.

“With one suspect now charged and due to appear in court, it is imperative that everyone refrains from any speculation – both on social media and in the community – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

