Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

David Hunter, 75, has languished in a Cypriot jail cell for the past year following the death of his childhood sweetheart Janice, also 75.

The pair retired to Paphos 20 years ago and Mrs Hunter had been suffering with blood cancer, a condition her sister had died from.

She was found dead at the home the Hunters shared in the village of Tremithousa on December 18 last year. Her husband was discovered heavily sedated and spent two weeks in a coma but once he came round, police charged him with murder.

David and Janice Hunter on their wedding day.

Mr Hunter admitted killing his wife of 56 years, but his legal team has always insisted it was an assisted suicide, not murder, saying he acted out of love for his wife.

Last month, lawyers agreed he could plead to the lesser charge of manslaughter and the case was scheduled to be heard on December 5, but was put off until December 12, and then adjourned again until today.

It was expected that today the change of plea would be accepted, as well as the agreed facts, and Mr Hunter’s team could proceed with his mitigation.

But the Attorney General in Cyprus decided to go against what was previously agreed, so the murder trial proceeded instead and Paphos Assize Court heard evidence from the Mayor of Tremithousa.

He stated that that they were popular and trusted neighbours, were in a loving relationship, and that Janice’s pain from her condition increased as time went on.

The case has now been adjourned for a legal ruling on Thursday, when the court will set dates for the rest of the proceedings.

Mr Hunter’s British lawyer Michael Polak said: “We are very disappointed by the decision of the prosecution to go back on the agreed facts that they had put forward and which had been agreed between the parties so

that the charge could be changed to manslaughter.

"It is clear that the prosecution in this case is attempting to ensure that Mr Hunter receives the highest possible sentence and to prevent mitigating factors, which arise from the evidence in the case, from being put before the court.

"We entered into dialogue with the prosecution in good faith and unfortunately it appears that the case against Mr Hunter is being treated like a game by the Cypriot authorities.

"Getting justice in Cyprus is always difficult as we have experienced in the past in cases of foreign nationals who have appeared here. However we will continue to fight for David, who continues to suffer, to ensure he

gets the best possible result in this very sad case.”

Mr Polak is working with Cypriot lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou, an experienced human rights advocate, and Ritsa Pekri, a criminal law expert on this case.

Speaking earlier this year, Mr Hunter said: “Janice's sister had died from leukaemia and she saw what was coming. She made me promise her if she ever got it to help her. She said I don’t want to go through that. She knew the symptoms and saw them coming.”

The family is raising funds to assist with legal costs, and so far more than £26,000 has been donated.