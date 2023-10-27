Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Watson helped himself to thousands of pounds worth of goods from various shops in August and September this year.

The 24-year-old, of Broadway in Guide Post, was found by Northumbria Police officers on September 10, slumped on a park bench near the latest target of his crime spree with a bicycle and a bag full of stolen meat.

He was charged with 17 shoplifting offences and three unrelated breaches of a restraining order the same day, and was remanded in custody.

Magistrates handed Adam Watson, 24, a 10 month, 20 day prison sentence. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Watson later pleaded guilty to all charges at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court and, on Thursday, October 26, was given a 10 month and 20 day prison sentence at the same court.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to his victims.

Detective Sergeant Callum Dixon, the officer leading the case, described it as “a good result” for the force.

He said: “I am pleased he can no longer cause disruption to the businesses and residents of Ashington and I hope that those affected by his selfish criminal activity are relieved that he is now off the streets.

“Watson is a prolific thief who has continued to offend without remorse, or any attempt to change his behaviour.

“His crime sprees do nothing except leave businesses out of pocket and cause distress and fear amongst hard-working people who are just trying to do their jobs.