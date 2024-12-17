A prolific burglar who repeatedly targeted elderly victims is back behind bars after stealing from a vulnerable person in Blyth.

Shortly after 10.30am on September 1, Lee Wooden was allowed entry to the property in the Blyth area under the pretence of needing a glass of water.

The 52-year-old then asked for a second drink and said he would serve himself, before using the opportunity to search the address.

Wooden left the property a short time later, and the victim almost instantly recognised that their wallet containing bank cards and almost £400 in cash had been stolen.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police, and it emerged that Wooden used one of the bank cards to purchase scratch cards, tobacco and smoking pipes only hours later.

Wooden, of Brookside Avenue, Blyth, was arrested two days later and subsequently charged with three counts of fraud by false representation and burglary.

He pleaded guilty to all offences in October, and was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday to four years and three months in prison.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Wooden has shown no sign of changing his ways as he continues to target the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Burglary is an awful crime which leaves residents feeling unsafe in their own homes, and I am glad the courts have seen fit to hand him a lengthy custodial sentence.”

He added: “I hope this sentence sends out a strong message to offenders such as Wooden – we will do everything within our power to bring you before the courts to face justice.

“We will investigate every report we receive, and we appreciate the continued support of our communities in reporting if they see anyone acting suspiciously as this can prove crucial in our enquiries.”

Northumbria Police have three dedicated burglary teams across the North East who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with colleagues to help prevent further offences from taking place.

If you’ve been a victim of crime, please report it by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function or by visiting the ‘Report’ page of the Force’s website. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.